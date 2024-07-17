Teen rescued after sand hole collapse on San Diego beach

A 16-year-old got trapped in a six-foot-deep sand hole that collapsed on her Tuesday at Mission Beach in San Diego, California.

SAN DIEGO -- A terrifying scene and a dramatic rescue played out on a beach in San Diego.

In a video, you can see rescuers frantically digging through the sand as they tried to reach her.

One bystander described it as "quicksand."

After about 15 minutes, lifeguards, park rangers and firefighters were able to lift the teen out of the sand.

She was seen putting up a peace sign to signal she was safe and doing well.

