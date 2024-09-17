Texas man charged with sexually exploiting two young Kingsburg girls

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Texas man has been indicted for the sexual exploitation of children following an incident involving two girls from Kingsburg.

A federal grand jury has filed four charges against 49-year-old Thomas Lopez.

Investigators say between June and July of this year, Lopez contacted two Kingsburg girls through Tiktok before moving communication to the encrypted app called "Just Talk."

Officials say he pretended to be a 12-year-old boy and asked the nine and 11-year-old to send explicit videos of themselves, which they did.

He also sent explicit videos of himself and others.

On September 3, Fresno FBI agents and a Kingsburg police detective flew to Houston and served a search warrant at Lopez's home.

He was found at the airport and was arrested.

Electronic devices were also taken from his home.

He faces a minimum of 20 years in prison if convicted.