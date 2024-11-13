Thanksgiving donations down at the Fresno Mission and Poverello House

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The spirit of giving is in the air as Thanksgiving is just over two weeks away.

The Fresno Mission has been collecting donations for those in need this holiday season, but it has been challenging.

"Our donations are a little bit down over the last several months both in food donations, financial donations, coats, socks, blankets," Fresno Mission chief strategy officer, Nate Freeland said.

The mission hopes to give out 4500 coats and meals at One Table Fresno on November 23rd.

The organization works with the Central California Food Bank to provide a steak lunch for those who might otherwise go without a warm meal.

They're asking for the community's help to meet that goal.

"The best thing would be financial because that allows us to purchase and get the specific items we need to make a meal in bulk," Freeland said.

You can donate online through the mission's website or in person at any of their locations - including the City Center on Dakota and Diana in Central Fresno - where the One Table meals will be served.

"Everybody is always very appreciative," Freeland said.

The Poverello House in downtown Fresno is also in need of support this holiday season.

"This year, we've actually seen a little bit of a slowdown from what we've been used to over the last few years as it pertains to donations both financial and food, clothes, etc.," Poverello House CEO, Zach Darrah explained.

The non-profit is prepping to feed thousands a thanksgiving meal on November 27th and on the holiday itself.

The facility's freezer is usually nearly full around this time, but is close to empty this year.

"If anyone is out there at the grocery store looking for a turkey for themselves, we'd love you to pick up another one and bring it down to the Poverello House," Darrah said.

You can donate online through the Poverello House's website or in-person in downtown Fresno.

Even after Thanksgiving, the organizations will still need your help.

They say winter brings on more clients and need for warm clothes as temperatures drop to potentially dangers lows.

Both accept donations all year long.

