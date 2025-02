Thieves fake seizure, steal puppies from Colorado pet store

Thieves targeted a family pet store in Colorado for the second time this month.

CENTENNIAL, Colorado -- A pet store in Colorado is dealing with a bizarre rash of crime. Surveillance video has captured brazen thieves repeatedly stealing puppies from the store.

In one instance, the manager says a man even faked a seizure to create a distraction.

The store has been the target of protests against retail pet sales, but the owners don't believe that's connected to the thefts.

So far one person has been arrested. The store says it is increasing its security.