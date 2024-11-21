Thomas Rhett and Teddy Swims show off their 2024 CMA Awards outfits

2024 CMA Awards performers gush over Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson on the red carpet. Plus, the duo chat about growing up with country music.

NASHVILLE -- teddy Swims, 2024 "CMA Awards" performer, opens up to On The Red Carpet about his fashion choices, "you know, I wanted to be like a cowgirl but also maybe a super express car wash."

2024 marks the first year Swims attends Country Music's Biggest Night, but thankfully. he doesn't have to go through it alone. Country superstar and his "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman" duet partner, Thomas Rhett is right there with him.

The singers dish about when they knew country music was in their career path. Rhett reveals, "I grew up with it. You know, my dad sang country music from '94 to 2010. He's been a song writer in this genre for forever. So, grew up with it in my blood and it's kind of the only path I think for me."

Swims shared he also grew up with the genre. Living in Georgia made it a part of his "DNA."

Something Rhett is looking forward to? Seeing the 2024 CMA Awards co-hosts! He says, "I'm probably gonna hang a bit with Peyton Manning tonight. Peyton and Lainey (Wilson)." Swims excitedly jumps in saying, "I love Lainey. I just got to meet Peyton earlier at dress rehearsal. That was really cool. He was like 'hey, I'm Peyton.' And I was like 'I know that. Of course, I know who you are Peyton Manning.'"

"The 58th Annual CMA Awards" airs tonight on ABC and will be available to stream tomorrow on Hulu.

