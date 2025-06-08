Thousands turn out for Fresno Pride Parade despite high temps

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There was a major show of pride in Fresno on Saturday.

"This is support," participant Kristi said. "This is what we need everywhere."

Thousands turned out for the Rainbow Pride Parade, marching from Fresno's Tower District to Fresno City College.

"Here we are to celebrate each other, ourselves," Kristi said. "Coming out - We don't have to dim our lights anymore. I love it. We need to be out."

Young, old, gay, and straight, the parade brought people together from across the Valley.

Despite nearly triple-digit temperatures, organizers confirm that 16,000 people attended the parade. More than 20,000 made their way to the college. Both numbers are up since last year.

Participants tell Action News Saturday was as much a celebration as it was a message.

One Clovis Unified teacher marched for her students.

"It's important to be out here to let all of our students know that we are here for them, and we love them, and that we support them no matter what," she said.

The parade was one of several events this month to celebrate pride.

On Friday, the pride flag went up over Fresno City Hall.

"It's a message that in Fresno, everyone is welcome," Mayor Jerry Dyer said.

The message and celebration come just a week after the Valley took center stage in the national debate over trans rights. President Trump threatened to hold federal funding over a trans-athlete in Clovis.

But on Saturday, there were no signs that the president's message slowed anybody down.

"The energy, it's just, like, amazing. Everybody is, like, down to talk to you, down to support you," Kate said. "It's so lovely. I love it so much. It's exactly what the community needs."

Connecting with resources for the LGBTQ PLUS community was an important part of Saturday's event. Several vendors set up at Fresno City College for the festival.