TikTok financial influencers sharing real estate trends: Freedom or risk?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From house hacking to pulling equity to pay off debt, TikTok financial influencers are touting ways to tap into your home's value, but is it a shortcut to freedom or a risky move?

Michael Gifford, CEO of Splitero, breaks down these viral real estate trends and explains what actually works for homeowners today.