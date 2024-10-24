Timothée Chalamet talks about becoming Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown'

Do it live! Timothée Chalamet sang and played his own instruments in "A Complete Unknown." The film, which follows the rise of the legendary Bob Dylan, is in theaters December 25.

Timothée Chalamet on becoming Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown' Do it live! Timothée Chalamet sang and played his own instruments in "A Complete Unknown." The film, which follows the rise of the legendary Bob Dylan, is in theaters December 25.

Timothée Chalamet on becoming Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown' Do it live! Timothée Chalamet sang and played his own instruments in "A Complete Unknown." The film, which follows the rise of the legendary Bob Dylan, is in theaters December 25.

Timothée Chalamet on becoming Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown' Do it live! Timothée Chalamet sang and played his own instruments in "A Complete Unknown." The film, which follows the rise of the legendary Bob Dylan, is in theaters December 25.

LOS ANGELES -- What does it take to embody a living legend? Timothée Chalamet got a crash course as he took on the role of Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown."

The film follows 19-year old folk singer Bob Dylan as he rose to fame and became a worldwide sensation. It also stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Norbert Leo Butz, Dan Fogler, and Scoot McNairy.

In a new interview with Chalamet, the actor sings the praises of the man he portrays.

"Bob and his music reigns over culture."

Chalamet wanted to get it just right, so he filmed the musical moments live.

"It was important for me to sing and play it on set because it was in the spirit of the movie to do it live," he said.

Nick Baxter, the film's executive music producer said, "Every music moment is super grounded and has a purpose and it's story driven, character driven. And it was clear that we needed to do everything live."

Chalamet said he felt connected to Dylan's journey.

"Bob wouldn't let himself be boxed in, which for me as a young artist, is the most inspiring," he said. "Many of the artists through American pop culture that had the balls to turn their back on what was expected of them, that moment started with Bob."

You can see more of Chalamet on set as well as interviews with director James Mangold and the cast in the video above.

"A Complete Unknown" is in theaters December 25.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Searchlight Pictures and this ABC station.

