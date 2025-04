Tips to book that last-minute Spring Break trip

It's that time of year when you may be finalizing those spring break plans, or maybe you haven't even started.

It's that time of year when you may be finalizing those spring break plans, or maybe you haven't even started.

It's that time of year when you may be finalizing those spring break plans, or maybe you haven't even started.

It's that time of year when you may be finalizing those spring break plans, or maybe you haven't even started.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's that time of year when you may be finalizing those spring break plans, or maybe you haven't even started.

We spoke with Kristen Taylor, the Vice President of Operations at Vacasa, to hear about a tool that can help with that last-minute booking.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.