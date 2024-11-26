Tips for protecting your kitchen when your sauté becomes a flambé

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you can't stand the heat get out of the kitchen, but not before making sure all stovetop burners are off if they aren't attended.

The Fresno Fire Department says calls for kitchen fires increase over Thanksgiving.

They have simple tips for preventing and stopping kitchen fires.

While cooking on the burners if your saute becomes a flambe first turn off the burner then slip a lid over the pan to cover it and suffocate the fire.

If you don't have a lid, there's another easy solution said Josh Sellers.

"If you don't happen to have a lid that fits that pan, like maybe you're using a larger cast iron skillet a cookie sheet works really well as a lid as well," said Josh Sellers, Fresno Fire Department. "Slide that right over and it'll do the same thing."

Do not throw water on a grease fire or bring the pan over to the sink because Sellers said you could make the fire worse.

Be sure to keep flammable items away from burners.

If you have a fire extinguisher keep it in an easily accessible place, check that it isn't expired, and know how to use it.

"The acronym we recommend using is P.A.S.S," said Sellers. "I'm going to pull the pin, aim the nozzle or the hose, squeeze the handle, and sweep."

Before you preheat that oven Sellers said make sure there's nothing flammable inside and that your oven is clean.

If something does catch fire keep the oven closed.

"What we want to do is we want to make sure we turn it off, leave the door closed, and get outside of the house and all 911," said Sellers.

If you do have a kitchen fire and think you've put it out the fire department said it's still important to call them because embers could have traveled into the walls or attic through the vent and a fire could be smoldering without you knowing.

Fresno Fire has technology that can spot hot spots behind walls.

