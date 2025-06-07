Tower Tea receives $11K to upgrade outdated equipment

A new grant program through the City of Fresno and PG&E is offering locally-owned restaurants an opportunity to become more energy efficient.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new grant program through the City of Fresno and PG &E is offering locally-owned restaurants an opportunity to become more energy efficient.

"This is the freezer. We're going to get one exactly like this, but it's the newer one," said Binh Nguyen, the owner of Tower Tea.

He said it is time for those upgrades, now possible for Nguyen with help from the Energy Efficiency Grant Program.

It is an effort supported by $700,000 in grant funding from the City of Fresno and PG &E.

"It's initiatives like this that allow us to reaffirm our commitment to ensure that we are doing everything possible to help struggling families during this really difficult time," said Annalisa Perea, Fresno City Councilmember.

On Friday, Mayor Jerry Dyer and Councilmember Perea presented Tower Tea with a check totaling more than $11,000.

It is the first to benefit from the program, which aims to help local small businesses save money by replacing old and inefficient equipment.

Nguyen said outdated appliances like his eight-year-old freezer are costing him $2600 a month in utility bills."

"For instance, in 2023 compared to 2024, it was like a $5,000 difference just on the PG &E alone," said Nguyen.

Nguyen says that it is money that could have gone to giving his staff a raise or purchasing more equipment.

The tea shop in Fresno's Tower District first opened nearly a decade ago.

"When he ultimately opened up, he purchased used equipment, used refrigeration equipment, for this business so that he could open up and not have too much of a financial impact," said Mayor Dyer.

"I didn't have much money at the time, and the appliances were so expensive at the time," said Nguyen.

Nguyen hopes the upgrades will lower his energy bills, allowing him to focus on other areas.

"With the new equipment, I can sleep well. I don't have to think about it shutting down on me," said Nguyen.

