Traffic impacted for hours after sweet potatoes spill on Highway 99

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traffic 'yam' impacted drivers in the North Valley for hours n Tuesday.

Hundreds of sweet potatoes covered Highway 99 in Livingston.

The California Highway Patrol says a vehicle lost its load following a crash near Winton Parkway.

All lanes have since reopened.

Authorities did not release more details on the crash.