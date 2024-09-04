Travis Kelce debuts as mystery character in FX's 'Grotesquerie' trailer

Watch the official trailer for Ryan Murphy's newest drama series, complete with a special intro by Travis Kelce.

LOS ANGELES -- From creator and writer Ryan Murphy comes FX's newest drama series, "Grotesquerie."

The official trailer for the 10-part series dropped with a special intro by NFL star Travis Kelce who makes his acting debut in the series.

"You might see some familiar faces," he grins.

When a small town is rattled by a series of heinous crimes, Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) does her best to uncover the truth. Soon, she "feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone-or something-taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons."

As evil unwraps around her, Lois "accepts the help of Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good."

"I'm interested in rituals, cults, and their place in American life," says Sister Megan.

In a restaurant, we see Lois and Kelce's character having a discussion. "There's no future after this," he warns.

"As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers."

"Grotesquerie" also stars Courtney B. Vance as "Marshall Tryon," Lesley Manville as "Nurse Redd," Nicholas Alexander Chavez as "Father Charlie" and Raven Goodwin as "Merritt Tryon."

Written and created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, "Grotesquerie" is directed by Max Winkler, Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall and Elegance Bratton. The show is executive produced by Murphy, Woodall, Baitz, Baken, Winkler, Nash-Betts, Vance, Peter Liguori, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson. It is produced by 20th Television.

Season one of "Grotesquerie" premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, September 25 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on FX and the next day on Hulu.

