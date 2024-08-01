Trex program recycles plastic bags, film and turn them into composite decking and outdoor products

A program from Trex, a composite decking company, called NexTrex recycles plastic bags and film into durable, eco-friendly decking, benches and more.

A program from Trex, a composite decking company, called NexTrex recycles plastic bags and film into durable, eco-friendly decking, benches and more.

A program from Trex, a composite decking company, called NexTrex recycles plastic bags and film into durable, eco-friendly decking, benches and more.

A program from Trex, a composite decking company, called NexTrex recycles plastic bags and film into durable, eco-friendly decking, benches and more.

CHICAGO -- Studies show that the overall recycling rate for all plastics is under 10 percent, and that number is likely much lower for plastic bags since they can't be put in into recycling bins at home.

But there is a program that tracks the plastic bag recycling process and turns bags into outdoor products.

"To date we've collected over 3,000 pounds of plastic, " said Patrice Miller, who runs the Barrington Township Food Pantry, part of a nationwide effort to rethink plastic bag recycling. "Every single day we get people pouring in with bags of plastic."

Miller said local community members have been discouraged about plastic bag recycling since they saw the I-Team investigation in May 2023, in which the ABC7 I-Team used AirTags to track plastic bags around the world after dropping them off at two major retailers who advertise plastic bag recycling.

Out of the 46 trackers deployed by ABC News and ABC stations, a majority of the bags ended up at landfills or incinerators instead of being recycled.

But Miller said a program run by decking company Trex has more accountability, requiring her to take pictures of the drop-off and pick-up process at local grocery stores and the distribution docks.

The program is called NexTrex. It picks up the collection bins, which are then sent to a recycling processing center in Virginia.

There, those plastic bags and plastic film packaging are turned into sustainable outdoor products, including composite decks and railings

"It is typically pelletized, then we mix it with wood dust and out comes a decking board," said Stephanie Hicks, Trex materials and recycling programs manager. "It helps people understand where their recyclables are going, that it is being consumed domestically and going into a U.S.-made product."

Trex managers said they have more than 3,000 participating community groups with drop off locations, nationwide.

"We're recycling about 1 million pounds just from those programs, annually," Hicks said.

And when a school, church or community organization sends them 1,000 pounds of plastic, they get an earth-friendly bench made from recycled plastic materials like milk jugs and detergent bottles.

"We got two beautiful benches as a reward," Miller said. "It's beautiful, never fades."

Miller said because of her involvement a local cat shelter has also joined the program.

If you want to find a location to drop off plastic bags and film, or if you are an organization that wants to participate in the NexTrex program, click here.

This story is part of our Climate Ready series - a collaboration between ABC News and the ABC Owned Television Stations focused on providing practical solutions to help you and your family adapt to extreme weather events and the current challenges of climate change.