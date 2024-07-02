Triple-digit temperatures creates concerning scenario for firefighters battling Basin Fire

Crews are working to gain ground on the Basin Fire that's burning in the Fresno County mountains.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are aggressively battling the Basin Fire, burning in the Sierra National Forest.

Officials say the blaze grew overnight and started moving to the west and northwest.

"Today, we are working on stopping that movement. It has run up against our dozer lines, and now we are going to clean that up and make sure it doesn't spread any further to the west," said Basin Fire, public information officer, Mike Lindbery.

Nearly 900 firefighters have been called in from across the state and they are using dozers to prepare for the worst as they work to gain containment.

"We don't want it to get over to the west aspect of Dinkey Creek because this is grass, and grass has been the primary carrier of this fire; if it gets over there, it's going to prove difficult to control," said Lindbery.

Because of record rain in recent years, there is a lot of dry grass to burn, which goes up faster than computer models predict.

While hundreds of firefighters are camping in the Smokey Mountains closer to the fire lines, dozens of others are also sleeping here at Sierra High School.

Officials say their goal is to keep crews safe and hydrated with the upcoming heatwave.

The fire also makes life challenging for the people who live here.

"The smoke is very bad; you wake up coughing in the middle of the night; you can smell it all night long," said Fresno County resident, Darlene Frady.

Fire officials say they are not letting this fire burn.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig welcomes that.

He says any potential spread - is a threat to more of Fresno County.

"Where this fire burning if they were left unchecked, it could potentially burn up into the Blue Canyon area, Blue Canyon has not burned, and go straight into the back of the Shaver area," said Fresno County supervisor, Nathan Magsig.

"This is a full suppression fire, meaning we're gonna do everything we can to keep it in the footprint that it's in and it's the safest way possible for the firefighters out on the line," said Lindbery.

Officials say with the 4th of July this week, they want to remind people that fireworks are illegal on National Forest Service land.

They ask that you follow the law and celebrate safely as they battle the flames.

