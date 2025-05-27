Triple-digit temperatures returning in Central California this week

Many people took to our local lakes and rivers on Memorial Day. Temperatures were mild compared to what we expect in the coming days.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- People and pets were out enjoying the cooler temperatures at Avocado Lake on Memorial Day, thanking current service members and those who died while serving our country.

"Your sacrifices are what give us our freedoms and the ability to stay home today, spend time with our family. We appreciate every one of you," Tulare County resident, Sarah Martin, said.

The cool down comes ahead of triple-digit heat expected by the end of the week.

"I saw it wasn't going to be 105 today, so me my friends and I wanted to come out and enjoy ourselves," Fresno resident Alvin Areizaga said.

Some at the lake took to the grill, while others were floating, swimming, or fishing in the water.

Others are finding shade and bracing for the extreme heat on Friday and Saturday.

"Not looking forward to it," Martin stated. "Going to stay inside as much as possible, but if not, just staying in the shade and hydrated."

"All I know is my A/C bill is going high," Dinuba resident Christopher Huerta added.

Many at the lake plan on going back to cool down as temperatures climb to 100 degrees and above.

"In our house, it's unbearable and it feels stressful," said Angel, a visitor of the lake.

"So it's better to get fresh air out here."

Many took to Millerton Lake on Sunday.

Officials at the lake advised everyone to wear a life vest.

"We do have a life jacket loan program here at the lake. All you have to do is leave us your identification, and you get to borrow life jackets for free at the park," California State Parks Sgt. Steve Barber stated.

The CA State Parks department says the water can be murky and unpredictable.

"It falls off quickly, there may be sink holes or rises and drops in elevation that you don't anticipate," Sgt. Barber explained.

Those who cannot swim are advised to stay out of the water.

