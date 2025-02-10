Triplets born at Kaiser Permanente Fresno for the first time in 20 years

A Fresno family welcomed the first triplets born at Kaiser Permanente Fresno in almost 20 years.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, triplets were born at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center..

The Cuevas family welcomed three baby girls on Friday.

Babies Amelia, Florence and Olivia were born at 34 weeks and are currently in the NICU.

Their parents underwent IVF and say one of the two eggs split. This means two of them are identical twins, while the other is not.

"I guess the gift from God, you can say, or miracle, doesn't happen too often, odds that they split - doesn't happen all the time, very rare," father Diego Cuevas said.

Doctors at Kaiser say they haven't had triplets born at the Fresno Medical Center in almost 20 years.

The babies are doing well and the medical center says their team prepared ahead of time for the arrivals.