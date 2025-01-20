Trump administration to acknowledge only a person's gender assigned at birth, officials say

President Trump took aim at Biden's leadership and highlighted some of the executive actions he will take during his inaugural address.

President Trump took aim at Biden's leadership and highlighted some of the executive actions he will take during his inaugural address.

President Trump took aim at Biden's leadership and highlighted some of the executive actions he will take during his inaugural address.

President Trump took aim at Biden's leadership and highlighted some of the executive actions he will take during his inaugural address.

President Donald Trump is expected to issue a slew of executive actions on Monday that would impact transgender Americans, including an executive order declaring that the U.S. government will only recognize a persons gender assigned at birth, Trump officials told reporters during a press call.

The executive orders, which Trump is expected to sign on Monday, his first day in office, include prohibiting federal funds from being used in programs that acknowledge people who identify as transgender, according to Trump officials.

RELATED: Trump plans executive actions on economy, immigration, eliminating federal DEI

It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These are sexes that are not changeable, and they are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality, an incoming White House official said during the call, which took place ahead of Trump's inauguration on Monday.

Trumps executive actions are expected to rescind 2023 Biden administration policies related to the treatment of transgender individuals in the federal workplace.

Policies include Biden administration guidance on gender and inclusion for public servants, which was issued on March 31, 2023, marking Trans Visibility Day, in which the Office of Personnel Management updated guidance on gender inclusion in the federal workplace, including ensuring that all federal employees have their respective gender identities accurately reflected and identified in the workplace.

The Biden administration guidance also directed federal agencies to take steps to implement or increase the availability of training programs on gender identity and inclusion in the federal workplace for employees, managers, and leadership.

According to Trump officials, Trumps executive actions also would rescind many policies set by the Biden administration, including withholding federal money from schools and colleges unless they followed certain rules to protect trans students from harassment.

In addition, entities like prisons and shelters that receive federal funds would also be required to designate single sex spaces, White House officials said, assigning people to certain areas based on their gender assigned at birth.

RELATED: Trump inaugural address: Scathing rebuke of Biden's 'horrible betrayal'

Trump also plans to rescind a 2022 Biden administration rule in which the U.S. Department of State made it possible for people applying for U.S. passports to be able to select "X" to mark their gender, officials said.

The move, which was designed to accommodate nonbinary, intersex and gender nonconforming individuals, was announced by then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken on March 31, 2022, marking Transgender Day of Visibility.

"The Department of State has reached another milestone in our work to better serve all U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender identity," Blinken said in a statement at the time.

The Human Rights Campaign, a leading LGBTQ+ advocacy group, told ABC News in a statement that while the group has not seen the text of the executive orders, HRC is committed to working to help combat these actions in the courts and in Congress to ensure that LGBTQ+ people are protected.

Every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect in all areas of their lives, HRC President Kelley Robinson told ABC News in a statement on Monday. No one should be subjected to ongoing discrimination, harassment and humiliation where they work, go to school, or access health care. But todays expected executive actions targeting the LGBTQ+ community serve no other purpose than to hurt our families and our communities.

Any attack on our rights threatens the rights of any person who doesnt fit into the narrow view of how they should look and act, Robinson added. The incoming administration is trying to divide our communities in the hope that we forget what makes us strong. But we refuse to back down or be intimidated.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about Inauguration Day for President Donald Trump here.

