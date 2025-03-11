The investigation into what you're currently paying at the store for eggs and why the hefty cost may go beyond the bird flu.

Department of Justice opens investigation into egg producers as prices soar

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As egg prices continue to soar, an investigation by the Department of Justice is underway to dig deeper into the escalating cost and who is profiting.

The national egg shortage has hit everyone from restaurant owners to consumers.

"$10 to $14 for a dozen eggs is outrageous. People like me who are on fixed incomes and senior citizens cannot afford a dozen eggs," said Exeter local Stephanie Sera.

"We can't even afford a half a dozen."

It's the reality for millions across the nation following the outbreak of bird flu.

The findings should determine whether larger corporations are profiting from the price increase, according to an ABC News source.

The gross profits for Cal-Maine Foods, the largest egg producer in the country, are up 342% compared to last year.

In the past, the company has been ordered by a court to pay millions over a price-fixing scheme.

During the last spike in bird flu from 2022 to 2023, the company reported increased profits of over a billion dollars.

The company has said increases primarily resulted from higher average egg selling prices and other input costs.

All this while bird flu has wiped out millions of hens leading to a nationwide egg shortage.

State Senator, Melissa Hurtado says DOJ investigations like these are necessary.

"We need to hold bad corporate actors accountable because they are increasing the price of the most basic things that we need like food," Hurtado explained.

"If these investigations don't happen if there is no accountability we are all going to continue struggling from these rising costs."

Just last week, Hurtado held an informational session in Sacramento on the bird flu.

It was a full circle moment, as efforts to encourage leaders to work together were part of legislation she pushed years ago.

The state vet county public health departments and experts all present to share the latest information.

"We wanted to make sure to bring all the stakeholders together to look at what the response has been, what more can be potentially done, and what is also in the works," Hurtado said.

"So, that is the intention of it all and trying to see what we can address the concerns."

Some of those concerns are public health and the prices of eggs.

For Scotty's Donuts in Exeter, Manager Darlene Tuy says they are taking the hit and have yet to increase their menu items.

But what consumers like Sera can't avoid are those prices at the grocery stores.

"They are outrageous, they are higher than they were even two months ago, that I can't afford to buy an egg," said Sera.

Hurtado has mentioned that they will continue to monitor bird flu and work closely with industry leaders to provide more updates on where those impacts stand locally.

To watch the latest informational session on bird flu, click here.

