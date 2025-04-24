The hat appears to be a spin on the red "Make America Great Again" hat.

Trump Store offers 'Trump 2028' hat amid tease that the president could again run for office

WASHINGTON -- The merchandise website of the Trump Organization is now selling hats that say "TRUMP 2028," which appears to be a spin on Donald Trump's signature red "Make America Great Again" hat, after the president teased running for a third term in office earlier this year.

The hat, which appeared on the site on Thursday, is being sold for $50, and the website adds that the hats are "Made in America."

Trump addressed speculation about running for president again in a March phone call with NBC News and said he was "not joking" about a third term, adding, "It is far too early to think about it."

When asked whether he has been presented with plans to allow him to seek a third term, Trump said, "There are methods which you could do it."

He included a scenario in which Vice President J.D. Vance would run at the top of the 2028 ticket with Trump as his running mate, only for Trump to assume the Oval Office after the election.

When reporters followed up on Trump comments during a gaggle on Air Force One, Trump downplayed what he had said.

"I don't even want to talk about it. I'm just telling you I have had more people say, please run again," Trump said. "I said we have a long way to go before we even think about that."

However, the Constitution's 22nd Amendment states that no one can serve as president for more than two four-year terms. Legal and election experts previously told ABC News an attempt to win another four years as president would be an unprecedented breach of the 22nd Amendment.

"Trump may not want to rule out a third term, but the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution does," said David Schultz, a professor at Hamline University and an expert in constitutional law.

The amendment states, in part, that "no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice."

Democrats seized on the release, posting on their rapid response X account that the hat seems to confirm "his fourth run for president."

ABC News reached out to the Trump organization for comment.

ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.