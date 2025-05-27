Trump threatens to hold up federal funding for California over transgender athlete in women's sports

Gov. Gavin Newsom is drawing heavy criticism after hosting a controversial and conservative activist on his new podcast and saying participation of transgender athletes in women's sports is "deeply unfair."

President Donald Trump is threatening to hold up federal funding for California over a transgender athlete in women's sports.

Trump said he's taking the step because California, under Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, "continues to ILLEGALLY allow 'MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN'S SPORTS.'"

In a post on his social media site, the Republican president cited the case of California high school junior AB Hernandez, who competes in girls' track and field. Hernandez won titles in the triple and long jump this month during the CIF Southern Section high school track and field postseason.

Trump said Hernandez's participation "IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS."

He said "large scale" federal funding to California will be held up, possibly permanently, if the state doesn't comply with an executive order he signed in February to bar such athletes from female sports.

Trump noted Newsom's own statement earlier this year that allowing transgender women and girls to compete in female sports is "deeply unfair." Trump said he would speak with Newsom later Tuesday to "find out which way he wants to go."

California law, enacted before Newsom became governor, requires schools to allow transgender athletes to play on school sports teams consistent with their gender identity.