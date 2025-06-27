LIVE: Trump touts SCOTUS limiting nationwide injunctions on birthright citizenship order

President Donald Trump took a victory a lap on Friday after the Supreme Court limited nationwide injunctions issued by lower court judges against his executive order to effectively end birthright citizenship.

"This was a big one, wasn't it?" Trump said as he walked into the White House briefing room.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media, Friday, June 27, 2025, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. AP Photo/Manuel Ceneta

While Trump celebrated the 6-3 court decision as a "monumental win," the justices did not weigh in on whether his executive order is constitutional and allowed legal challenges to continue.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.