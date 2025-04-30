Trump's immigration crackdown sends ripples through Valley 100 days in

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One hundred days in, President Trump's immigration crackdown is rippling through the Valley.

"The administration's goal was to go after all of the bad criminals," Manuel Cunha at the Nisei Farmers League said. "He's accomplishing that."

He has also handed labor leaders some surprises.

"The part that we weren't sure until we actually heard (was) how is he going to work with these other agencies that have information on undocumented, hard-working people?"

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem deputized IRS employees.

The agencies then entered into a data-sharing agreement. The IRS will hand over the info of some undocumented workers who have paid taxes for years.

Xochilt Nuñez says the fields known as "America's Breadbasket" are filled with fear.

Data shows that nearly two-thirds of immigrants in Tulare County are not naturalized, possibly putting them at greater risk of removal.

Nuñez told us some of her colleagues have stopped going to the fields.

Republicans have drawn a hard line on undocumented workers. The president says they will have to self-deport.

"And we're going to work with people so that if they go out in a nice way and go back to their country, we're going to work with them right from the beginning on trying to get them back in legally," President Trump said earlier this month.

"Is that at all feasible?" Action News asked Cunha. "No. 100 percent no," Cunha said.

Local leaders raised their concerns to Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer. They hope that her Hanford roots will help inform the president's decisions.

"We talk about the visa program," Chavez-DeRemer said. "I know that we're talking about year-round when we're talking about agriculture. Secretary Noem and I will be having these meetings."

There are no signs that President Trump's immigration crackdown will slow. Just Monday, he touted arrests on the North Lawn of the White House.

Local leaders hope he will now work to provide permanent solutions.

"The president must go to Congress and say, 'craft legislation,'" Cunha said. "Craft legislation to deal with these issues."

North Valley Congressman Tom McClintock chairs the House subcommittee on immigration and has oversight over enforcement nationwide.

He previously told Action News he would only consider new legislation once the southern border is secure, something he suggested could take all of the president's term.

