Tulare County man attacked to death by other inmates at Wasco State Prison, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County man has died after being attacked by fellow inmates at Wasco State Prison.

34-year-old Angel Carrasco was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and taken to Wasco in 2009.

On Friday afternoon, prison staff say inmates Jose Castro and Darnell Rodas attacked Carrasco.

Staff used chemicals and non-lethal weapons to stop the attack.

They began life-saving measures on Carrasco, but he died from his injuries.

Castro and Rodas have been placed in restricted housing pending the investigation.