Tulare County man attacked to death by other inmates at Wasco State Prison, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County man has died after being attacked by fellow inmates at Wasco State Prison.
34-year-old Angel Carrasco was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and taken to Wasco in 2009.
On Friday afternoon, prison staff say inmates Jose Castro and Darnell Rodas attacked Carrasco.
Staff used chemicals and non-lethal weapons to stop the attack.
They began life-saving measures on Carrasco, but he died from his injuries.
Castro and Rodas have been placed in restricted housing pending the investigation.