Tulare County ready for rain, monitoring local roads and waterways

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Visalia is prepared to handle the onslaught of wet weather hitting the South Valley.

The storm is set to impact close to 5,000 people across Tulare County.

The National Weather Service Hanford is forecasting between a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain on Thursday alone.

"We're going to get a nice refill of some of our lakes here in Tulare County," said Tulare County Board Representative Jennifer Fawkes.

When it comes to severe weather, the top concern for Tulare County comes down to safety.

"I mean, safety is always first. Anything that's going to keep people safe and help them get what they need during the storm, that's going to be our top concern," Fawkes explained.

That includes monitoring levels of local waterways and road conditions in the event of a closure.

Another major concern is burn scars left behind by recent wildfires.

"If you're in a burn scar, especially in our foothill areas, please be very aware. Those are always big concerns," Fawkes said.

Thursday's downpour was not enough to deter those from shopping last-minute for their sweethearts ahead of Valentine's Day.

The county is offering residents, including those in unincorporated areas, sandbags.

Stormy weather couldn't keep the crowds from the final day of the World Ag Expo.

The City of Tulare adding additional staff to various departments.

'We definitely do have an increase of staffing again in preparation not only for the weather but for the increase of population of people coming through town," said Ryan Leonardo, a fire marshal with the City of Tulare.

Despite the need for rain, officials remain on high alert.

"This is very helpful long-term, we just need to be safe in the immediate," said Fawkes.

For news updates, follow Christina Lopez on Facebook, X and Instagram.