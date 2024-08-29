Tulare County teen arrested for string of smash and grab burglaries

A 14-year-old boy is in police custody for a second time following a string of smash-and-grab burglaries targeting Tulare County businesses.

A 14-year-old boy is in police custody for a second time following a string of smash-and-grab burglaries targeting Tulare County businesses.

A 14-year-old boy is in police custody for a second time following a string of smash-and-grab burglaries targeting Tulare County businesses.

A 14-year-old boy is in police custody for a second time following a string of smash-and-grab burglaries targeting Tulare County businesses.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 14-year-old boy is in police custody for a second time following a string of smash-and-grab burglaries targeting Tulare County businesses.

Authorities say the teen crashed stolen vehicles into the stores before he and others took off with cash.

The latest thefts happened Wednesday at the Tipton Dollar General and the Earlimart Valero.

Surveillance video shows the thieves ramming vehicles into the stores.

Sheriff's Investigators quickly identified the 14 year old since he was arrested for a similar smash and grab crime spree late last month in Tulare and Kern Counties.

A 20-year-old man has also been arrested, but other suspects remain at large.

