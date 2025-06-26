Tulare County teens awarded $47K in scholarships for mentoring young students

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of high school students were recognized Wednesday for their dedication to mentoring children through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California.

A total of 56 scholarships were awarded to teens who participated in the nonprofit's "Bigs and Littles" initiative, which pairs high school students with elementary school children in need of guidance and support. The mentors came from four counties across the Central Valley.

"Patience and compassion are key," said teen mentor Roxana Vasquez-Tapia. "A lot of times I hear from my Little that their situation is very different, so it's about being open-minded to how other kids are."

The program not only provides mentorship but also academic support and friendship, according to Diane Phakonekham, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California.

"It's a beautiful win-win," Phakonekham said. "They give back, they help with homework, and they're there to be a friend. By being part of our agency, they also qualify for scholarships."

This year, the organization distributed $47,000 in scholarships, made possible by donors including the George and Melodie Rogers Foundation.