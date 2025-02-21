It will showcase the city's role in the agricultural industry, local art scene and various opportunities for outdoor adventures.

Tulare to be featured in series hosted by Dennis Quaid

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The South Valley will soon be in the spotlight with a little Hollywood help.

The city of Tulare is being featured in a series hosted by Dennis Quaid.

City officials say the upcoming segment will air on the public television program "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid."

We're told the show will showcase what the Tulare community has to offer.

That includes the city's role in the agricultural industry, the local art scene and various opportunities for outdoor adventures.

The city did not include a release date for the segment.

According to the site for The Viewpoint Project, featured guests are required to submit information on educational missions and their relevance for specific industries.