UCSF Fresno Cystic Fibrosis Center helping patients stay home for care

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cystic Fibrosis is a genetic disorder that affects the lungs, digestive system and other organs.

Babies are screened for it when they are born.

Now, those living with the condition don't need to travel far to seek care.

"It gets very difficult to travel three or four hours just to go to primary care for cystic fibrosis," says Dr. Paul Do with UCSF Fresno. "We know that they have to go potentially every three months, if not more than that."

While many of the patients that come through the UCSF Fresno Cystic Fibrosis Center are still young, they have transitioned half a dozen in their care.

Dr. Paul Do is a Pediatric Pulmonologist at UCSF Fresno. He says keeping that close relationship with their patients is critical.

"Our staff for our pediatric team is the same for our adult team too," he said.

Cystic Fibrosis can play a role in how long a person lives.

According to 2023 patient registry data from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the median age of survival for people born between 2019 and 2023 is projected to be 61 years.

Dr. Do says with new treatments being developed, they're seeing improved outcomes.

"We're seeing that life extended quite a bit," he said.

Experts say spreading awareness about the genetic disorder is key.

