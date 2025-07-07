Uncle Harry's Bagel Shop returns to Fig Garden Village in northwest Fresno

A local small business is returning to one of its original locations in northwest Fresno.

A local small business is returning to one of its original locations in northwest Fresno.

A local small business is returning to one of its original locations in northwest Fresno.

A local small business is returning to one of its original locations in northwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local small business is returning to one of its original locations in northwest Fresno.

After being gone for about seven years, Uncle Harry's New York Bagelry and Coffeehouse is reopening at Fig Garden Village.

Prior to the departure, the business had operated at that location for about 20 years.

This week, the family-run shop is hosting a soft opening ahead of their grand opening this weekend.

Owner Wayne Rutledge told Action News he can feel the excitement from the community.

"This has really been a special opening for us. I've been here a few hours a day each day and there's been a hundred people or more coming up to me to say it's so great for you guys to be back. And I see so many of the people that I used to see all the time," he said.

There are 4 other locations in Fresno, including one at River Park. The new Uncle Harry's employs 20 people and will continue to hire more.

The grand opening this Saturday, July 12, starts at 8 a.m.

There will be giveaways, including a few $500 gift cards and free bagels for a year.

The first 50 people will also get free breakfast.