Unemployment rates skyrocket to 10.3% in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The unemployment rate across the state of California is up compared to this time last year.

It currently sits at 5.3% and is among the highest in the nation.

In Tulare County, that number has skyrocketed to 10.3%.

That's a number Community Services Employment Training is trying to tackle.

"CSET operates just a myriad of programs such as public works, urban forestry, senior services. We have recycling services. We. We're just opening a navigation center, which is a low barrier, a homeless shelter," said Craig Plath with the Workforce Development Programs at CSET.

Plath has been working at CSET for 14 years and says these unemployment numbers are some of the highest he has ever seen.

"We have a lot of seasonal employment because it's a big ag community. So that affects the unemployment rate seasonally," explained Plath.

"There have been some closures in retail, and we've seen some restaurant closures as well in the food industry. The fast food industry is going through some growing pains right now, due to the minimum wage increase and some smaller shops can't afford that."

CSET has offices in Porterville, Dinuba Visalia and now Tulare to connect people with services and training programs.

They plan to host a job fair next month.

"Please come and see the services we have here, maybe a family, friend, cousin or neighbor, needs these resources and it's always great for folks to understand what services are available to everyone in the community," said Mary Alice Escarsega-Fechner, the executive director of CSET, when referring to their new office.

CSET says they've seen an increase in youth and senior citizens looking for jobs.

"Medical costs are high, not everybody has the best insurance plans. And so the cost of living is higher, medication is higher," Plath mentioned.

"The youth I think just want to get started in the labor market soon."

CSET is hosting a job fair on Wednesday October 2nd at the Visalia Convention Center from 9 am to 12 pm.

Anyone looking for employment and resources is encouraged to show up.

For more information, click here.

