Unique 'Living Legends' exhibit in Fresno during Black History Month

You can take the immersive guided tour starting February 7 at 10 am, and every following Thursday and Friday this month.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Stepping into the life of "living legends" is the goal of the latest display at the African American Historical & Cultural Museum of San Joaquin Valley.

"It's an immersive exhibit that would highlight some of the African American leaders that we had over the course of history that most people might not know about," says Executive Director Alondra Williams-Vasquez.

Williams-Vasquez says the one-hour guided tour will tell stories that will shine a light on leaders who live on throughout the community each and every day.

"The ones that try to stay in the background because they are doing the work, or the ones that do the work back in the day and didn't get the credit because if they were owned by someone, their owner, their slavemaster, would have had that credit," she said.

The theme, "Echos of Her," -- highlights five black women.

One of them is the American Abolitionist Sojourner Truth, played by Marie Sims-Lang.

"She's one of the spokeswomen for the women's rights movement," Sims-Lang said. "She's also a Pentecostal preacher, as well as a singer and one of the first colored women to win a lawsuit. People don't know she actually won three."

Sojourner Truth, born into slavery, created the life she wanted after escaping to freedom.

For Sims-Lang, she appreciates the ability to make black history her story.

"It's a way for us to be able to bring these characters to life -- not just to be able to read about them, but to bring them alive and make it fun too as well," she said.

You can also expect to see legends like one of the first African-American Ballet dancers, Anne Benna Sims, or Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley an African American seamstress and more.

All of this was made possible with the city of Fresno's Measure P funding - supporting the arts.

Williams-Vasquez says this Black History Month, take the time to immerse yourself in the rich culture that defines who you are today.

Already looking ahead to Black History Month next year, the museum plans to highlight legends who are alive in our community today.

