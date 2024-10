Upgrades made to Fowler water tower to reduce lead contamination risks

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Big changes are happening at the water tower in Fowler to help reduce the risk of lead contamination.

You can see the work underway for a major makeover, including new paint.

City leaders say the project involves upgrading the water tower frame and tank.

The upgrades will be made so that lead chemicals are stabilized and in compliance with state and federal regulations.