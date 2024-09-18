US passport online renewals now fully open to Americans | Here's how it works

Big news for American travelers with a U.S. passport, the State Department will allow for renewal online thanks to an update to the agency's previous pilot program.

The State Department announced exclusively to ABC News on Wednesday that it's pilot passport renewal program is now fully available to the public.

"We expect 5 million Americans to be able to use this every year," Rena Bitter, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Consular Affairs told ABC News exclusively.

Adults 25 or older who have had a U.S. passport before will no longer have to fill out or print a paper application, mail a check, or make an appointment.

"It is for people who can renew their passport. They've had an adult passport, that has expired within the last 5 years or will expire in the coming year," Bitter explained.

What to know about US passport online renewals

The modernized process will be simple: create an account to start the application process on the State Department's website, enter your old passport information and upcoming travel plans.

Plus, the ordeal of going somewhere to get a photo taken will be a thing of the past now that it can be done right from a cellphone.

"You can upload your photo and apply it completely online without having to do anything in person or send anything in the mail," Bitter told ABC News.

The photo cannot be a selfie, must be taken with a white background and needs to be recent.

Finally, those applying for online renewal can check out using a debit or credit card.

"The process of applying for a passport online will be much more convenient for Americans," Bitter said.

See the full list checklist of qualifications needed to apply for online passport renewal below.

The routine processing time for online renewals is 6 to 8 weeks, which only includes the time the application is at a passport agency or center and does not include mailing times.

The digital renewal system was first introduced in 2021 through an executive order from President Joe Biden, but later halted applications indefinitely in 2023 due to the backlog of delays and renewals.

Earlier this month the government agency previously announced it would open a limited number of applications for online renewal at 1 pm ET on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Last year, the U.S. Department of State reported an all-time record high with more than 24 million U.S. passport books and cards issued in a 12-month span.

Online US passport renewal requirements

Passport applicants who wish to do a renewal online must meet the following criteria, per the State Department:

-- Be U.S. citizens and residents ages 25 and older who have already had an existing passport for 10 years; the passport must still be in the applicant's possession (and not previously reported lost or stolen. It can, however, be expired.)

-- Not be changing their name, gender, date of birth or place of birth for the new passport.

-- Live in a U.S. state or territory.

-- Be applying for a regular tourist passport.

-- Be able to upload a recent digital photo.

-- Be able to pay the renewal fee online with either a debit or credit card.