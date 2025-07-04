U.S. Senator Adam Schiff visits Valley farm, calls it 'eye-opening' amid water, immigration fears

Senator Schiff told Action News he now plans to take the concerns he heard from farmers back to Washington.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Senator Adam Schiff heard directly from Central Valley farmers on Thursday when he visited Del Bosque Farms near Firebaugh.

"This is why California is important to the country," farmer Joe Del Bosque told the senator.

Del Bosque was eager to show off his crops and recognize his workers, some of whom he told the senator have been here for decades.

"They're very loyal workers, and we like that," Del Bosque said. "We learned very early on that you want the same people back every year."

Del Bosque also acknowledged concerns about immigration enforcement operations. He told Action News that some workers, including a group of 20 from Arizona, are reluctant to show up.

"They haven't said why, but I believe they haven't gotten on the road because they're afraid to go on the road because they're afraid of road checks," he said.

Senator Schiff has spoken out against immigration raids.

"You call it a problem. You say it's unsustainable. What can you do in your power in the Senate?" Action News asked.

"I've been raising this continually in the Agriculture Committee - I'm proud to serve on that committee, raising (this) with the Secretary of Agriculture, but with others as well," Senator Schiff said.

Water is also a major issue in the fields.

Del Bosque showed the senator one field he says should be full of melons or tomatoes, but is empty this season.

Despite reservoirs being full, Del Bosque said farmers are receiving only 55 percent of their allocation.

"It's certainly eye-opening to see fields that are fallow because there's not enough water that were once, you know, subject to growth and produce and harvesting," Senator Schiff told Action News.

For 30 minutes, Schiff met with other farmers and local politicians during a roundtable. The conversation was, at times, animated.

"A lot of concerns, really across the spectrum," the senator said of his visit. "(It's a) really challenging time for farmers, and I appreciate their willingness to come together and share their thoughts."

Senator Schiff told Action News he now plans to take the concerns he heard from farmers back to Washington, where he hopes to address them.

