Valley Animal Center in need of new truck for mobile adoption events

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley Animal Center is in need of a new truck.

Back in March, a crash took their old pickup truck out of commission for the Valley Animal Center.

"Luckily everybody was okay but unfortunately the damage that the truck received was un-repairable by insurance standards," said Ruben Cantu, Animal Care Adoption supervisor at Valley Animal Center.

The rescue is asking for help raising $25,000 to buy a new used truck to get back on the road.

"If not a whole donation of $25,000, we're looking for individual sponsors at $5,000 each and looking to share support of advertisement on that truck itself with how we get it wrapped," said Cantu.

The trailer transports adoptable animals to springtime events, so the center needs to get a new truck as soon as possible.

"Once we start getting into the real summer heat of a hundred, hundred and ten, it's really hard for us to keep that trailer cool enough so we're really missing out on key opportunities to reach out to the community and get our animals out to events they usually would," said Cantu.

He says the sooner they can get this trailer back out at events, the sooner they can find forever homes for the 250 adoptable animals at the center right now.

To learn more about how to donate, visit Valley Animal Center's website.

