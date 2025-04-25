Valley Congressman Vince Fong posthumously awards Purple Heart to family of World War I veteran

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Congressman Vince Fong posthumously awarded a Purple Heart to the family of a World War I veteran.

The ceremony was held on Thursday in Bakersfield for Private First Class Andreas Andrew Cagoulides.

He immigrated to the US in 1913 before joining the Army five years later.

During his service, he became a naturalized citizen before being injured in the line of duty.

He spent more than 50 years as a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars before dying in 1984.

Congressman Fong presented the Purple Heart to his family members, which included his great-great-grandson and BMX Olympian, Kamren Larsen.