Valley doctors urge early mammogram screens to detect breast cancer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The American Cancer Society says breast cancer is still one of the most common cancer-related diseases among women in the United States.

It's also the second-leading cause of cancer death.

"Breast cancer incidents of 2023 are approaching 297,000, which has increased from 287,000 in 2022," said Dr. Christine Zhang, a Medical Oncologist with Kaiser Permanente in Fresno.

As the cancer cases have continued to increase, doctors are now urging women 40 years and older to get annual mammogram screenings. Previously, they were considered optional until the age of 45.

"The current mammogram technology has incorporated tomography image formulation with the prior standard mammogram," said Dr. Zhang. "So it can capture the very early stage."

Dr. Zhang explains early detection is key and is important in preventing the growth of breast cancer.

"The current average risk of breast cancer is considered one in five women may develop breast cancer in their lifetime," said Dr. Zhang.

However, Dr. Zhang explains there are other risks that can lead to breast cancer.

"Usually history of radiation, exposure to the breast tissue at a younger age, younger than age 30," said Dr. Zhang, "or having a strong family history of breast cancer."

Dr. Zhang adds that birth control is also a risk for breast cancer.

As for women who are under 40, doctors recommend doing monthly breast examinations and checking in with a doctor regularly.

"Proper breast self-exam techniques would also help improve early detection rate by self-examination," said Dr. Zhang. "However, self-exam does not replace the screening mammogram."

