Valley doctors urge early screening for colorectal cancer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society. One in 24 men and one in 26 women are at risk of developing the disease.

"The way colon cancer works is that colon cancer starts from small lesions which are called polyps," said Dr. Devang Prajapati, a Gastroenterologist with Kaiser Permanente in Fresno.

"Polyps are small growths that can develop in the colon. As we get older, most of these polyps will never become cancer but some of them can."

Dr. Prajapati says while overall cases of colorectal cancer are going down, incidence in younger adults are on the rise.

"We're not exactly sure why that's the case," said Dr. Prajapati. "It may be related to some factors such as diet, such as processed foods. It may be related to other factors, such as obesity, even smoking."

That's why doctors say early detection and screenings are key. There are two options for early detection.

"One is typically stool-based tests where you send a sample of stool and it is sent to the lab," Dr. Prajapati. "They look for evidence of blood or abnormal DNA in the stool. The second type of screening test is a colonoscopy."

The American Cancer Society recommends people should start colorectal screening at 45 and should continue regular screening through the age of 75. For adults 76 through 85, it can depend on a person's preference, overall health, and previous screening history.

Those over 85 no longer need screening.

"Depending on their family history, that may need to be changed," said Dr. Prajapati, "Screening only applies if you have no symptoms. If you have symptoms, then you may need to be evaluated at different times or sooner."

Dr. Prajapati says to talk to your doctor about which screening option works best for you. So that you can keep yourself healthy for the future.

