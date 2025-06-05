Valley gamers line up for highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 console launch

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People in the valley and across the country are hoping to get their hands on the Nintendo Switch 2.

The highly anticipated new gaming console had a "midnight release" last night and had crowds lined up outside stores, including the Best Buy in Fresno.

Customers tell Action News they came ready for the Valley heat with water, snacks, and sunscreen.

Gamers say they are excited to pick up the console they pre-ordered weeks ago, while others are hoping for the chance to buy the highly sought-after console.

The Switch 2 bundled with the new Mario Kart game "Mario Kart World" will cost you about $500. Without the bundle, the Switch 2 will cost $450.

Select stores will have some consoles available to purchase today, but act quickly, it's expected to sell out fast.