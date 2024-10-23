Valley healthcare facing shortage of IV fluid

There's currently a shortage of IV fluids across the country.

Valley healthcare facing shortage of IV fluid There's currently a shortage of IV fluids across the country.

Valley healthcare facing shortage of IV fluid There's currently a shortage of IV fluids across the country.

Valley healthcare facing shortage of IV fluid There's currently a shortage of IV fluids across the country.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's currently a shortage of IV fluids across the country, it comes after Hurricane Helene forced the closure of the Baxter International Plant in North Carolina.

The facility makes 60 percent of the IV fluid supply across the United States.

The Central Valley is also feeling the impact of that shortage.

"Dehydration, dialysis, and delivery of medications, those are the critical populations that we're focusing on in the hospitals reminding everyone do absolutely everything you can to make sure that you're being wise about conservation when it comes to IV fluids," said Dr. Rais Vohra, Interim Health Officer with Fresno County public health.

He says the plant closure is creating a ripple effect in healthcare across the U.S.

This is also impacting Kaweah Health medical center in Visalia.

Director of Pharmacy Health system, James McNulty says their team is working to determine alternatives for those who don't need the IV solutions -- by using an IV push.

"It reduced our use of small fluids by about 60 percent. so that's that was the first thing the team did. The second thing they're doing is really trying to get folks on oral replacement therapy so that's where you use, maybe like a Gatorade or some other electrolyte in place of an Iv fluid," said McNulty.

Valley Natural Health in Fresno, is also holding onto their now vital supply. They offer essential and non-essential hydration -- but not all right now.

"We can't run the number of bags that we were running. We are able to treat the patients, but our business model is definitely having to change, due to the impact of availability," said Dr. Sonal Patel with Valley Natural Health.

Not only does Dr. Patel feel the impact physically, but he also expects to feel it financially.

And Dr. Vohra adds -- this is something everyone has to work together on.

"Drink lots of fluids, and just stay safe out there, and if you do have the misfortune to have an emergency that requires urgent attention. Then just realize that there's going to be a little bit of flexibility in how your care is delivered," said Dr. Vohra.

Dr. Vohra says nationally, health officials are working on flying in bags from other locations.

But locally, you can do small things to help like getting your flu shot -- so you don't land in the hospital with dehydration from the flu.