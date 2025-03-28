Valley leaders ensure safety for immigrants amid ongoing deportations

Faith leaders are working to build trust among migrant communities as deportations continue to be carried out.

FRESNO, Calif. -- Valley faith leaders and local law enforcement met on Thursday with a common goal of building trust among the migrant communities.

Members from the Fresno Police Department, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, and the Mexican Consulate in Fresno also joined in the discussion.

"Right now we have seen an increase of fear from around the community, but what we're trying to do is to encourage them to not let the fear paralyze them, but instead take actions," said Valeria Solorio, Mexican Consulate of Fresno.

Those actions include attending monthly immigration workshops and carrying red cards that detail immigrants' rights.

The discussion turned toward ICE after Father Jose Sanchez shared an experience from one of his congregants that happened two weeks ago at the Madera Courthouse.

"She shared with me that her husband had been arrested because he was driving with an open container. He was incarcerated for the night and let go the following day," said Father Sanchez.

According to the woman, her husband arrived on his scheduled court date, but was stopped on his way before the judge.

"ICE was there and they did apprehend him and he's been detained since then," explained Father Sanchez.

The exchange sparked concern over ICE's operations among Valley migrants and the relationship ICE has with the Mexican Consulate.

Bishop Joseph Brennan says the Catholic faith does not view immigration as a political issue.

"It's a human issue. It's an issue about people's lives, about their livelihood," Bishop Brennan said.

It recognizes the Church as a safe space for its migrant congregants.

"The Church needs to be a place where people are welcomed; where they feel safe; where they're confident they're here to pray, to learn, to serve," said Bishop Brennan.

The Church is finding that its congregants are living in fear of deportation and withdrawing from serving.

"They're not just on the receiving end. Our people are on the giving end and that's a concern when they're anxious enough or fearful enough that they're not showing up," Bishop Brennan said.

