Valley man sentenced for multiple DUIs and deadly crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera man may be spending the rest of his life in prison following a series of DUI convictions and a deadly crash dating back nearly 24 years ago.

Thursday morning, Brent Norman was sentenced to 25 years to life.

He first served time for a crash back in July of 2000.

Authorities say Norman led the California Highway Patrol on a high-speed pursuit on Highway 41, where he reportedly sideswiped a vehicle.

Two people in that car were both killed.

Norman was later convicted on two counts of manslaughter and sentenced to 24 years in prison, but was released after serving 10 years.

While on parole, he was arrested for his fifth and sixth DUI's.

In total, he's been convicted of nine DUI's and 16 felonies.