Valley man spreading awareness about Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a condition that attacks a person's nerves. It can lead to muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Turning pain into action.

It's been eight years since Rob Vasquez was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

"It's been a long journey," said Cheryl Vasquez, Rob's wife. "For him, for our family and such loving friends."

In January 2017, Rob felt weak in his legs and had a tingling sensation in his mouth. These are symptoms of the condition.

"I didn't know what was going on," said Vasquez.

Then weeks later, when Rob tried getting out of bed, he fell to the floor. His wife and son rushed him to the emergency room. After some testing, doctors diagnosed Rob with GBS.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit, where he stayed for a month and a half.

As Rob and Cheryl sat with Action News, she recalled those terrifying moments.

"While he was admitted into the ICU, he was completely paralyzed," said Cheryl. "The only thing he could move were his eyes. We communicated with him through a letter board."

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare condition that attacks a person's nerves. It can lead to muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis. When Rob was finally able to go home, his family turned part of their house into a hospital room.

"He was still paralyzed," said Cheryl. "On a feeding tube and had a trach. He had other machines we had to use."

His family learned how to take care of him. After physical therapy, Rob is finally able to walk, but with some support.

"My knee brace helps me with hyperextension because it goes backward in a bow," said Rob.

"They don't go forward like everybody else's. They help me stay more stable and sturdy."

Rob's disability doesn't define him. He is now taking action, spreading awareness about GBS.

"I host a Guillain-Barré Syndrome Walk every March," said Rob. "It's been held since 2018. I was still in a walker and in a wheelchair. But I've been holding that since I found the GBS/CIDP Foundation."

Because everyone needs help and someone in their corner.

