Valley PBS and Valley Public Radio impacted after House passes public broadcasting cuts

Congress is slashing hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding for public media, impacting local coverage.

Congress is slashing hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding for public media, impacting local coverage.

Congress is slashing hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding for public media, impacting local coverage.

Congress is slashing hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding for public media, impacting local coverage.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Late Thursday, House Republicans voted to cut back $9 billion in Congressional-approved funding, including $1.1 billion in cuts to the Corporation of Public Broadcasting.

The financial ripple effects in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for local stations, Valley Public Radio and Valley PBS.

Valley PBS is just making its return to HD broadcasting after its tower and transmitter were hit by a lightning strike on Bear Mountain a year ago.

RELATED: Valley PBS unable to broadcast over the air after fire burns Bear Mountain

"Today was supposed to be a day of celebration for us and for this to happen almost exactly on the same day, it really was a punch in the stomach," Valley PBS president and CEO Robert Mollison said.

Valley PBS receives about 25% of its funding from the CPB. That's $900,000 that could threaten local programming and popular children's content like Sesame Street.

"It's a station that you can put your child in front of a television set and know 100% that they're watching wholesome programming," Mollison said.

Valley PBS is receiving letters of support from both adults and kids, like this 12-year-old viewer who writes, 'I'm so glad that you made my childhood special.'

The cuts also extend to National Public Radio stations, including Valley Public Radio, an NPR member station that serves 80,000 weekly listeners from Atwater to Bakersfield.

Beginning October 1, KVPR will not receive any future federal funding. The impact sums up to about $175,000.

"The vote in Congress only deepens our commitment to serve the Valley," KVPR president Joe Moore said.

Communities rely on public radio for emergency alerts, especially during severe weather. Impacts to emergency alerts will be largely felt in rural parts of the country in places like...

"Alaska, the rural Midwest, the desert southwest, the deep south, where federal support has made up 30, 40, 50 % of their budget," Moore said.

He says those alerts aren't going away here locally because KVPR isn't going away.

"I hear from people who say, 'I learned to speak English by listening to your station,'" Moore said. "We've been here for 47 years, rooted here in Fresno and the Central Valley and we're not going anywhere."

Both Valley PBS and Valley Public Radio said they will re-evaluate their programming and coverage over the next weeks and months.

For news updates, follow Christina Lopez on Facebook, X and Instagram.