Valley PBS responds to Trump's executive order on cutting federal funding to PBS and NPR

This weekend, the CEO of Valley PBS released a statement on Trump's executive order to cut federal funding to PBS and NPR.

This weekend, the CEO of Valley PBS released a statement on Trump's executive order to cut federal funding to PBS and NPR.

This weekend, the CEO of Valley PBS released a statement on Trump's executive order to cut federal funding to PBS and NPR.

This weekend, the CEO of Valley PBS released a statement on Trump's executive order to cut federal funding to PBS and NPR.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to pull federal money from NPR and PBS.

RELATED: Trump signs executive order directing federal funding cuts to PBS and NPR

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has a budget of more than half a billion dollars to fund public radio and television.

Congress specifically set it up as a private entity to protect it from governmental interference and control.

CPB filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration earlier this week after three of its five board members were fired by e-mail Monday.

This weekend, the President and CEO of Valley PBS released a statement over the move saying that 20 percent of its funding comes from the government.

The full statement can be found in the Facebook post below: