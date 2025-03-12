Valley pharmacies feeling increased need amid flu cases

We've seen cases of the flu heavily impacting local hospitals, urgent care clinics and also pharmacies.

We've seen cases of the flu heavily impacting local hospitals, urgent care clinics and also pharmacies.

We've seen cases of the flu heavily impacting local hospitals, urgent care clinics and also pharmacies.

We've seen cases of the flu heavily impacting local hospitals, urgent care clinics and also pharmacies.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been a busy flu season at Grizzly Pharmacy in Northwest Fresno.

James Irvine, the manager of the pharmacy on Palm and Bullard Avenue, says they've seen a lot of people coming in to pick up medications that help treat respiratory illnesses, like the flu.

"We've seen a lot of azithromycin, which are Z-packs," Irvine said. "A lot of Tamiflu, both in the capsule and the suspension reform. A lot of Augmentin."

He says they haven't seen a shortage of supplies or medication, but noticed that more people are coming from chain stores, like Walgreens or Rite Aid, in need of help.

"We're treating you like a person instead of a number," he said. "We'll have a conversation regarding your medications and your treatment needs. We're going to try and service you same day, if not the next day, to the best of our ability."

Irvine says because they're an independent pharmacy, clients are not dealing with long wait times.

"Most of my patients, with one or two medications, can get out in 10 to 15 minutes or less," he said.

Grizzly Pharmacy takes both medical and commercial insurance plans.

People who work with Fresno Unified or Clovis Unified and are under their insurance can also get their medications filled at Grizzly Pharmacy.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.