The lifetime achievement award was given to Lorraine Salazar of Sal's Mexican Restaurant in Selma.

Valley restaurants honored during ceremony at Table Mountain Casino

Some of the best restaurants in the Valley received top honors during a ceremony at Table Mountain Casino.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some of the best restaurants in the Valley received top honors during a ceremony at Table Mountain Casino.

The California Restaurant Association's "Best of the Valley" Awards were held Monday night.

The evening celebrated Central California's top eateries and hospitality professionals, with more than 35 awards handed out.

Action News Anchor Dale Yurong served as the emcee for the event.

