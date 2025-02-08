Valley stores limit egg purchases amid shortage, customers line up early to get theirs

Valley stores are cracking down on egg sales amid a nationwide shortage.

Valley stores are cracking down on egg sales amid a nationwide shortage.

Valley stores are cracking down on egg sales amid a nationwide shortage.

Valley stores are cracking down on egg sales amid a nationwide shortage.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley stores are cracking down on egg sales as the Costco club at the corner of Shaw and Clovis avenues limits members to three cartons.

"I got my eggs," Ruben Barela said. "And thank God I got them."

Barela drove from Parlier for the second day.

Costco was out of eggs when he showed up at 2 pm on Thursday.

On Friday, he woke up early and joined dozens of customers outside.

They were eager to buy all the eggs they could as the store opened.

"They told me to come early today so I could get some," Barela said.

"Because eggs are really expensive right now."

A box of five dozen cage-free eggs for $17.99, about $3.60 per dozen, seemed to be the most popular product.

Barela bought three.

"It's kind of cheap right here because everywhere else - If you go to a regular market, it's $7 just for a dozen," Barela said.

The cheapest eggs were $7.59 for a dozen at the Vons near Fowler and Herndon.

The steep prices come amid an outbreak of avian flu. Birds have tested positive throughout the country, including at a duck farm in Merced County.

"It's highly contagious. It's not a question of if the other birds are going to get it. It's just how quickly," Ryan Jacobsen at the Fresno County Farm Bureau said.

"They're guaranteed it's going to spread that fast within the operation."

Jacobsen says sick poultry has to be killed and their eggs destroyed.

The USDA now predicts egg prices will rise by up to 20 percent this year.

"But as we go through the next couple of months, I expect things to get better than we saw in the last month," Jacobsen said.

"As far as an exact timeline, we don't know what that is at this point."

For now, the egg shortage has sent some buyers into a panic. Just last week, images show eggs overflowing from a shopping cart at the Costco in Clovis.

It wiped out shelves and meant Rosa from Sanger had to stop baking.

"It's better that we have them for the morning," Rosa said.

Amid the shortage, data from Google reveals that searches for "egg substitutes" have recently spiked.

Several shoppers told Action News they would not even consider alternatives.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.