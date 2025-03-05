Valley urgent cares feeling impact of increased flu cases

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People are still getting sick from the flu, and that includes here in Central California.

At AFC Urgent Care in northwest Fresno off Shaw Avenue, it's what many of their patients are working to manage.

"It's very even across the board to all courtesy of patients," says administrator Belinda Fonseca. "I had a 95-year-old patient who was struggling with breathing."

Fonseca says she's seen all ages get hit hard with the flu. They're worried that the season will stretch into the spring months.

"We're in March now -- we should've been done already in the beginning of February, and here we are," Fonseca said.

Even though we're out of the pandemic, masks are still required at the clinic.

Fonseca says that helps protect not just their staff, but also patients from getting sick.

"We do find that it has been a lifejacket for us, especially for my providers to stay onboard," Fonseca said.

Administrators say the escalation in flu cases at the urgent care has caused increased wait times, whether it's to see a doctor or for other services.

AFC Urgent Care is taking steps to make sure the staff doesn't get overwhelmed.

"We've had to double up our staff for one, our part-timers," Fonseca said. "I do run with two providers for day."

It's all to ensure they can provide patients with prompt and proper care in their greatest time of need.

